JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re craving chicken tenders, Raising Cane’s in Johnston is officially open.

A ribbon cutting was held at Rhode Island’s first location at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The restaurant is located at the Stonehill Market Place on Atwood Avenue. It has two drive-thru lanes and a dining room that can seat approximately 100 patrons.

There is also a location being built off Highland Avenue in Seekonk, but its opening date has not yet been announced.

The Louisiana-based chain primarily serves chicken fingers, along with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and its signature “Cane’s Sauce.”