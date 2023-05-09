PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s official: PVDonuts isn’t leaving the capital city.

The gourmet doughnut shop announced last week that it would be closing its Ives Street location on June 25 after more than seven years in business.

The doughnut shop couldn’t come to an agreement on a new lease, according to a social media post, prompting the owners to look elsewhere.

PVDonuts revealed Tuesday that it will be moving into 158 Wickenden Street, which used to be home to a photo framing business. The new doughnut shop will be right next door to Fellini Pizzeria and roughly a block away from the new Trader Joe’s.

The original doughnut shop will remain open through June 25.

PVDonuts said construction has already begun on the new shop, adding that the kitchen is being prioritized to ensure that special events booked after the closing date aren’t impacted.

The new doughnut shop is expected to open sometime in July.