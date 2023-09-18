PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — PVDonuts, a popular gourmet doughnut shop in the capital city, is up for sale.

In a social media post Monday, the owners announced that their beloved doughnut shop is officially on the market.

“We’ve thought about this on and off for a few years, and what finally drove us to this decision all came down to mental health and matters in our personal lives,” the owners wrote. “We’re also at a different place in life since we started PVDonuts, and it’s taken us a long time to accept it.”

The owners decided not to close the doughnut shop altogether, citing its success and acknowledging that it has “so much more potential.”

Those interested in purchasing PVDonuts should email hello@pvdonuts.com. The owners are looking for a buyer who is “ready to hit the ground running.”

The ideal buyer would also be willing to expand the PVDonuts brand beyond a single location.

The decision comes nearly two months after the owners decided to move PVDonuts from its original location in Fox Point to a larger storefront along Wickenden Street.