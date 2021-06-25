PVD Food Truck events return to Colt State, Goddard parks this summer

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — You’re in luck! Food trucks are returning to two state parks this summer.

PVD Food Trucks announced on Facebook they will be back at Colt State Park and Goddard Park after the DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation suspended them for the summer earlier this month.

The DEM said the cancelation was due to the increasing impact on park staff, facilities, and regular park users, according to a post on Facebook.

“We want to thank Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and RI State Parks for the time and effort to work this out with us,” the Facebook post read.

The food truck event will be held at Colt State Park on Aug. 4, Aug. 18, and Sept. 1. The trucks will be at Goddard State Park as planned on July 14 and Aug. 11.

An event was originally planned for July 7 at Colt State Park but has been moved to Brenton Park Point in Newport.

“THANKS. Without all of you reaching out and supporting us we would not be able to share this news,” the post added.