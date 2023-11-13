PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The owners of a popular craft beer hall in Providence have put their restaurant on the market.

Tom and Natalie Dennen announced in a social media post Sunday that, after nearly seven years in business, Bayberry Beer Hall, is up for sale.

“It’s been an incredible ride every step of the way,” the Dennens wrote. “The world isn’t the same now and neither are we. We know the beer hall and our team have so much more potential and opportunity to grow — in fact, we even started to go down a path to expand our current beer hall operations a few months ago.”

“However, the further along we got in that process, the more we realized our hearts just weren’t in it,” the couple continued. “Call it mental fatigue from the last few years or whatever, but what we keep coming back to is — in order for the business to evolve and grow, we need to step aside and seek out new ownership.”

The Dennens first opened Bayberry Beer Hall back in 2017, and went on to open Bayberry Garden in 2021. The couple confirmed that the Bayberry Garden is not for sale at this time.

It’s unclear how much the couple is asking for the restaurant at this time, but asked prospective buyers to email hello@bayberrybeerhall.com.

“We will be forever grateful to our incredible team for believing in us and the community for embracing us,” the Dennens said. “We built something truly unique and special and we don’t doubt wonderful things are ahead in our little corner of the West End.”

Bayberry Beer Hall isn’t the only Providence hotspot to be put on the market in recent months.

The owner of Riffraff put his popular bookstore and bar up for sale over the summer. It has since been sold to Riffraff regulars Ottavia De Luca and Lucas Mann. The owners of PVDonuts also listed their beloved gourmet doughnut shop for sale back in September.