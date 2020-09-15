Providence restaurant says they can’t survive once outdoor dining ends

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An award-winning Providence restaurant announced Tuesday it plans to close its doors after seven-and-a-half years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Birch, located on Washington Street in downtown Providence, will close on Oct. 19, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

“Ten years was always this unofficial timeline I had in my mind for Birch,” the post reads. “Looking back on Birch’s time as a whole, I am proud of what we were able to achieve and am so sad to see it end, if for nothing else not being able to come to work with teams at Birch.”

The small, 18-seat restaurant, said they’ve decided to close in October because once the weather cools and outdoor dining becomes impossible, they will no longer be able to safely serve guests.

“Eating indoors is a scary, last-resort situation,” the post continued. “A lot of business owners are being forced to decide to place value towards making a dollar or ensuring public health and safety standard during a pandemic.”

Birch was a nominee for Bon Appétit’s list of America’s Best New Restaurants in 2014.