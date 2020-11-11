Providence Place mall feels effect of COVID-19 as retail struggles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s largest shopping center is showing signs of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting brick-and-mortar retail.

The amount of retail space leased inside Providence Place dropped from 97.5% during the spring quarter to 90.1% during the summer months, according to financial filings by its parent company, Brookfield Properties.

The 7.4-percentage-point drop appears to be one of the more significant three-month changes in Brookfield’s portfolio. The company has also reduced its estimate of the mall’s available space to 1.132 million square feet, a decrease of 20,000 square feet versus a year ago.

Lindsay Khan, a spokesperson for Brookfield, declined to say which tenants had picked up stakes and caused the decline. But she expressed optimism about the outlook for the mall.

“Like many industries, COVID-19 has had an impact on shopping center operations,” she said. “However, our team continues to adjust, adapt and most importantly, safely operate to be there for our tenants and community. We are looking forward to the holiday shopping season.”

Brookfield has a 30-year tax treaty with the city of Providence that reduces its annual property tax payments on the mall. That treaty is scheduled to expire in 2028.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook