Providence-Newport ferry back in service

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Service on the popular Providence to Newport ferry will resume for the summer season Friday.

Gov. Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, and R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor will join state and local officials at 12 p.m. to kick off the 2021 season.

The first trip that leaves Providence at 9:30 a.m. and the first trip that leaves Newport at 10:30 a.m.

The popular service will operate with no capacity limits and run through Columbus Day weekend, including summer stops in Bristol.

Tickets can be booked in advance online, and cost $11 each way for adults, and $5.50 each way for children and seniors.