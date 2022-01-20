Providence distillery crafts 1st oyster-based vodka in the country

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you love both seafood and alcohol, you’re in luck.

The Industrious Spirit Company, a Providence-based distillery, recently created what they claim is the first vodka in the United States that’s derived from oysters.

The limited edition vodka is named Ostreida and is infused with locally sourced oysters. The first batch was crafted with specially selected oysters by Mike Seely, the executive chef of Bayberry Garden, according to the distillery.

“Our vision for our newest product was to create a perfect blend of land and sea, to capture the spirit of where we draw our energy from as a company operating out of the Ocean State,” Industrious Spirit Company CEO Manya Rubinstein said. “We’re thrilled to add the first vodka distilled with oysters to our roster of spirits. Ostreida brings a savory and briny seacoast minerality with a subtle hint of bivalve bouquet on the nose that mixes sublimely with our spirits’ signature buttery texture and creamy finish.”

Ostreida will be exclusively sold in cocktails at Bayberry Garden and bottles at the distillery’s tasting room.

The Industrious Spirit Company will be hosting a launch party for Ostreida on Jan. 23 from 2–6 p.m. After that, the party will move to Bayberry Garden, where patrons can order from a special oyster and Ostreida-based bar menu from 6–9 p.m.

Those who attend both events will have a chance to win a gift basket that includes oyster shucking gear, oyster jewelry crafted by RI-based Xenos Works and hot sauce from Bayberry Garden.

“We are so excited about this collaboration between our two brands, who both care deeply about supporting sustainable local agriculture and aquaculture,” Bayberry Garden and Bayberry Beer Hall owner Tom Dennen said.

The distillery said a portion of all Ostreida bottle sales at bars, restaurants and liquor stores will be donated to GreenWave, which is an organization that trains and supports ocean farmers.