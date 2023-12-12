PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The sudden closure of one side of the Washington Bridge has business owners worried about their bottom lines.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) closed the westbound side of the bridge Monday evening after an engineer noticed significant deficiencies that could lead to a “catastrophic failure.”

Drivers are being detoured through East Providence to the Henderson Bridge, which carries traffic over to the East Side of Providence.

The closure has led to severe traffic backups not only on I-195, but also in neighborhoods along the designated detour route, including Wayland Square.

Florence Voccola, owner of F. Bianco, tells 12 News she’s worried the bumper-to-bumper traffic will deter holiday shoppers.

“No time is really the right time, but this is really a bad time,” she explained, referring to the bridge closure.

Meanwhile, Books on the Square is hoping shoppers will make their purchases online as opposed to visiting the shop.

But book seller Katie Kinnell is still worried that their business will plummet during the shop’s busiest time of year.

“We’re a little nervous,” she said. “We hope people will still come to [Wayland Square].”

Kaylin Hapchi, manager of Minerva’s Pizza, hasn’t been able to accept most delivery orders due to the traffic. It’s stressful, she said, because most of the restaurant’s business comes from delivery orders.

“Even neighborhood-wise we’ve had a lot of trouble, because once our drivers go … they can’t get back in,” she explained.

Hapchi hopes to begin accepting deliveries once there’s a lull in traffic, adding that she’s already called in extra drivers to prepare.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley tells 12 News he has been in touch the business owners of Wayland Square and is already attempting to address some of their concerns.

“They want to make sure that through traffic can get through,” he explained. “We put up some temporary ‘no parking’ signs based on that feedback. We’ve made some small adjustments to allow for a little bit more parking on Angell Street in particular.”

Though the business owners are worried, they remain hopeful that the city will address the issues that arise as quickly as possible.