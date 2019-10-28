Proud Mary’s Donuts closing, transforming into burrito shop

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When Proud Mary’s Donuts closes for good Nov. 3, the storefront won’t stay empty for long.

The owners of the East Providence donut shop announced on Facebook they are transforming the shop – which is located in Riverside Square on Bullocks Point Avenue – into a home for Union Burrito.

“This will give our customers the ability to enjoy our fresh flavours in the shop or at any number of the great locations we’ll visit in the truck. Union Burrito’s menu will be expanded in addition to having longer hours,” the post said.

We’re saddened to announce that November 3rd will be Proud Mary’s Donuts last day of operation. After a lot of thought… Posted by Proud Mary's Donuts on Monday, October 28, 2019

Proud Mary’s gift certificates not redeemed by November 3rd can be redeemed for face value as cash or used at Union Burrito, the owners said.

