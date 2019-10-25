Producers Guild to honor Netflix chief Ted Sarandos in 2020

Happy Saturday! Here's another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com - as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. When lawmakers voted in June to triple the number of licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Rhode Island, they wrote golden tickets for whichever lucky companies wind up winning the six licenses. We're talking about big money: the three existing compassion centers took in an estimated $53 million during the 2018-19 fiscal year, up 40% from a year earlier. And that goes a long way toward explaining why the awarding of those licenses has become a political battle royale. On Tuesday, Governor Raimondo made good on her threat to sue General Assembly leaders for giving themselves what Common Cause says is an unconstitutional "legislative veto" over the new pot regulations; by the time she went to court, Speaker Mattiello had already publicly abandoned the policy. And Thursday night we revealed that Green Reservoir, a new cannabis business with high-level State House connections, has threatened to sue the administration if license applications aren't accepted immediately. While no complaint had been filed as of Friday night, it sounds like Green Reservoir has good reason to be impatient: one of the company's investors told me they have already fitted out much of their location in Warwick even before obtaining a license, suggesting a high degree of confidence they would get one of the six. Raimondo, however, says she wants the decision to be random -- she is proposing a lottery system that her staff argues would take political influence out of the process. As a cautionary tale, she points to the bribery allegations that got Fall River's mayor indicted. "The medical marijuana business is a new industry, it’s a growing industry, it’s an opportunity for Rhode Island — it’s an opportunity to create revenue and create jobs,” the governor said Tuesday. “But it’s also an opportunity for corruption. Anytime the state is passing out licenses, this state or any other state, it’s an opportunity for corruption."