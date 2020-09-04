Price Rite closing Swansea store by Sept. 30

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — The Price Rite Marketplace in Swansea will shut down for good by the end of the month, the company confirmed Friday.

In a statement to 12 News, the company called it a “difficult decision” after 14 years in business, but didn’t provide a specific reason for the closure.

“Price Rite appreciates the loyalty of its customers who have supported the store through the years and its dedicated team members who have worked hard to serve our community,” the statement continued.

The company said it will be providing store employees with information on job opportunities and available positions at other Price Rite locations in the area.