PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a bookstore, bar and café, now is your chance.

Riffraff, a popular bookstore and bar in the capital city, is up for sale.

In a note on the bookstore’s website, owner Tom Roberge explained that he recently left Providence for Switzerland, and running Riffraff from six time zones and an ocean away has proven difficult.

“Not being there, by which I mean physically in the store, is making it increasingly difficult to maintain my connection to the store and the day-to-day goings on there,” Roberge wrote. “It’s no one single aspect of the situation that is making it hard, but rather a number of little things that distance is exacerbating from week to week, month to month.”

“I’m no longer touching almost every book that comes into the store,” he continued. “I’m no longer seeing the excitement on people’s faces when they buy particular books.”

Roberge said with this realization, he’s “…beginning to see the writing on the wall.”

“The time has come time for me move on and allow someone in Providence, someone in contact with the community every day, someone listening to and sharing in your emotional highs and lows, to take over,” he concluded.

Roberge is selling Riffraff for $250,000 in the hopes of it staying open for years to come. The price includes “the entire contents” of the bookstore, including all 6,000 books, the furniture, bar equipment and “an incredible espresso machine.”

Riffraff’s current lease runs through September 2027, and Roberge said the bookstore’s landlords “…love having us there.”

“While there are many ways to sell a business like this, this should ideally be done as a share sale in order to facilitate a smooth transition,” Roberge said. “I’m prepared to make the transition as thorough and easy as possible, so please feel free to ask me anything you might be wondering.”

Anyone interested in buying the bookstore can email Roberge directly at tom@riffraffpvd.com.

12 News has reached out to Roberge for more information but has not yet heard back.