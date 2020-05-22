Pool business booming as weather improves, people stay home

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The staff at Pool & Patio Center in Coventry says in all of their decades of business, they have never seen business like they are seeing now.

Ken Stockley, the center’s president, said it’s all due to the ongoing pandemic. Since more people are staying home, they’re looking for ways to cool down and entertain themselves.

Over the last couple of months, the center has seen a huge increase in people wanting to buy backyard pools, according to Stockley.

“It’s far exceeding anything I’ve seen in 37 years,” he said. “We just cant keep up with it. We hired new people.”

“They seem to be buying things to entertain the children and take care of the backyard,” Stockley continued. “People are remaining home and while they’re at home with the children, they spend money on pools and spas.”

Stockley said the demand was so high that people were even trying to buy pools before the center recently reopened.

“A couple weeks ago, before we were even open, they were buying pools, sight unseen,” he recalled. “Doing it through emails and faxes, through stuff of that nature. We’ve never ever had that happen.”

If you’re hoping to have a pool installed in your yard, Stockley said they may not be able to get to you until summer’s already well underway.

“Our inventory is virtually nonexistent,” he said. “Most customers, you’re looking at five or six weeks just to get an installation date on a pool right now, end of June, beginning of July, before you see a pool installed.”

