Planet Fitness to reopen all 16 clubs in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After being given the green light by Gov. Gina Raimondo on Monday, Planet Fitness announced that all of its gyms in Rhode Island are back open.

Planet Fitness said it has implemented new sanitation and safety protocols in all 16 of its gyms to ensure the safety of its members and staff and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

All gyms will undergo thorough cleaning regularly, along with a 20-minute walk-arounds by staff to clean and sanitize high-touch areas.

Sanitation stations will be placed throughout the gym floor and members will be asked to wipe down equipment before and after each use. Some pieces of equipment will be temporarily marked out-of-use to enable “social fitnessing” and create additional distance between members.

Signs have been placed throughout the club that highlight proper sanitation and “social fitnessing” practices. Masks or face coverings must be worn by both members and staff at all times.

Touchless check-in is also available though the free Planet Fitness app.