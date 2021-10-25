Planet City X sprouts 2nd location in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) — Plant City X officially opened its new location in Warwick on Monday.

The plant-based fast food drive-thru took over the former Burger King location on Centerdale Road. It is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The owners of Plant City X say they believe a plant-based diet is better for people and hope it becomes the norm instead of the exception.

Plant City X is a breakout chain from Plant City, a plant-based food hall in Providence. Its first location is on West Main Road in Middletown.