JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular local restaurant and bar in Johnston has abruptly closed.

PJ’s Pub announced the closure on their Facebook page Monday.

“Due to an unsuccessful lease negotiation, we have chosen to CLOSE this PJ’s Pub location here in Johnston permanently,” the post reads.

PJ’s has two locations. The second one in Cranston will remain open.

The Johnston location has been in operation for six years.