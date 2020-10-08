Petco stops selling shock collars, encourages positive reinforcement training

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Petco announced Tuesday that it has stopped selling electronic “shock” collars and is encouraging its competitors to do the same.

In a news release, the company urged dog owners to use positive reinforcement instead of shock collars when training their pets.

“Electricity may be critical to powering your microwave, but it has no role for the average pet parent training their dog,” Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said. “Shock collars have been shown to increase fear, anxiety and stress in dogs, and we believe there’s a better way.”

“As a health and wellness company, our mission is focused on improving pet lives and we think selling shock collars does the opposite,” he continued. “It’s our responsibility to ensure that we, and others, aren’t putting potentially harmful products in the wrong hands.”

Petco said all of its stores nationwide have stopped selling human- and bark-activated electronic pet collars.

“Science shows animals will learn a new behavior faster and more successfully if they are allowed to voluntarily participate in the learning process and are rewarded for preferred behaviors,” Dr. Whitney Miller, head of veterinary medicine for Petco said. “Punishment is not only less successful in changing unwanted behaviors, shock collars have been known to actually reinforce negative behaviors and create anxiety within pets.”

The company also recently launched a “Stop the Shock” campaign which encourages other pet retailers to also stop selling the collars.

An online petition circulating urging the pet industry to join Petco in banning shock collars has garnered more than 34,000 signatures.