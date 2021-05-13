Pandemic prompts popular New Bedford restaurant to close for good

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A popular family restaurant in New Bedford announced their next two weeks of service will be their last.

The owners of Me & Ed’s Family Restaurant and Catering posted on Facebook that they will close for good on May 29.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude to all current and former employees who also shared in equity it takes to take a vision, a recipe, a successful service and make it a reality time and time again,” the post reads.

The restaurant on Brock Avenue has been in the current owners hands for more than 20 years, according to the post.

“Our journey started over two decades ago continuing and building upon the successes of the late original founders Carl & Edmond Pimental,” the post continues.

As for their reason for closing, the owners pointed to the pandemic as the main reason for their closure, but labor shortages and rising business costs also contributed to their decision.

“We truly appreciate each and every one of you, your patronage, your frequency, your smiles, your laughs and even your constructive criticism has collectively made us our best of the best,” the post reads.

The owners asked their loyal customers to respect their families and employees throughout their final two weeks of service.