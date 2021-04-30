Owner pulls application to transfer Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals just before AG ruling

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s third-largest hospital group abruptly withdrew its application to transfer ownership of its two medical facilities Friday morning, just hours before Attorney General Peter Neronha was expected to issue a ruling on the request.

Prospect Medical Holdings threatened to close Roger Williams Medical Center and Fatima Hospital on Thursday after getting word of the conditions that Neronha planned to impose to win approval.

The California-based company, which employs roughly 2,800 people in Rhode Island, has had a majority stake in the two hospitals since 2014. The private equity group which controls the company, Los Angeles-based Leonard Green & Partners, is seeking to sell its ownership stake in Prospect to Prospect’s CEO and his partner.

State law requires any hospital merger or change of ownership to be approved by both the attorney general’s office and the Department of Health.

After reviewing the request for more than a year, Neronha released a statement Thursday saying both Prospect and the two hospitals “face financial viability risks,” adding that the new owners must adhere “to a minimum investment to protect the assets, financial health, and well-being of the new hospital and for community benefit.”

On Friday morning, Prospect asked R.I. Superior Court Judge Brian Stern to impose a temporary restraining order against Neronha to prevent him from issuing his decision now that the company has withdrawn its application. Stern took up the case after meeting with the two parties.

Prospect withdrew its application to transfer hospitals' ownership this AM, but the AG presumably still wants to put out his decision. — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) April 30, 2021

12 News plans to speak with Neronha Friday afternoon about this developing story. Check back for updates.