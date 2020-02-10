Outback Steakhouse in East Greenwich to permanently close

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Outback Steakhouse in East Greenwich is getting ready to close its doors for good.

Elizabeth Watts, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands, said Sunday, Feb. 16, will be the last day of business for the Division Road location.

“Closing a restaurant is never easy. The decision was based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or the management team,” Watts said in a statement Monday. “We appreciate the community’s support for the past 25 years and hope to see them at our Seekonk location.”

Employees will be given a chance to transfer to a nearby restaurant, according to Watts, while those who don’t will receive a severance package.

The East Greenwich location is currently Rhode Island’s only Outback Steakhouse.