Outback Steakhouse in East Greenwich to permanently close

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

iStock Image

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Outback Steakhouse in East Greenwich is getting ready to close its doors for good.

Elizabeth Watts, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands, said Sunday, Feb. 16, will be the last day of business for the Division Road location.

“Closing a restaurant is never easy. The decision was based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or the management team,” Watts said in a statement Monday. “We appreciate the community’s support for the past 25 years and hope to see them at our Seekonk location.”

Employees will be given a chance to transfer to a nearby restaurant, according to Watts, while those who don’t will receive a severance package.

The East Greenwich location is currently Rhode Island’s only Outback Steakhouse.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com