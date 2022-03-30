EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Verizon Fios customers in the Greater Providence region lost TV and Internet service on Wednesday, the company confirmed.

Verizon spokesperson Christopher Barry Serico indicated the outage occurred after a fiber-optic cable was cut by another organization, which he did not identify.

“We’re aware of a third-party fiber cut causing service interruptions for some Fios customers in the Providence area,” Serico said in an email. “Our teams responded immediately and are working to resolve this issue quickly.”

While Verizon’s service outage page asserted there were no outages in the area as of midday Wednesday, a customer service representative for the company said the page had not been updated. The representative estimated service could be restored for some by early Thursday morning.

No further information was immediately available.