JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The opening date of the nearly 4 million square-foot Amazon distribution center being built in Johnston has been delayed, again.

Rhode Island Commerce posted on Facebook that the warehouse “is expected to open next year.”

Former Johnston Mayor Joe Polisena initially said the facility was supposed to open in spring 2023. Polisena, at the time, said because of supply chain issues, the original opening date was pushed back until the end of summer this year.

The distribution center is expecting to employ 1,500 full-time employees.

The town gave the online retail giant a 20-year tax break to build the facility off Route 6. In the agreement, Amazon will invest in $6 million worth of upgrades to surrounding roadways and contribute to town initiatives.

Construction of the massive warehouse is perched on top of a hill off Hartford Avenue and can be seen for miles.

12 News has reached out to Amazon for comment but have not yet heard back.