Olympia Sports to close 4 stores in Southern New England

(WPRI) — A mall sportswear chain is cutting back and closing about half of its current stable of stores.

Olympia Sports started “store closing” sales in 76 stores Friday morning, according to a news release. The chain dates back to origins in 1975 in Portland, Maine and has since been acquired by another sports retail company, JackRabbit. The 76 stores closing were not part of the acquisition.

The stores closing include the Emerald Square Mall location in North Attleboro, Silver City Galleria in Taunton, Westerly Crossings in Westerly, and Walnut Hill Plaza in Woonsocket.

Area Olympia Sports locations not on the list of closings include Middletown and Fall River.