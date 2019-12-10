Olga’s Cup and Saucer in Providence to close

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Longtime Providence staple Olga’s Cup and Saucer will close on Dec. 24, according to a store manager.

Olga’s originally opened in 1988. According to the Journal, the bakery moved to Providence in the 1990s.

The closure was originally reported by The Providence Journal. According to a report from the newspaper, the owner is shuttering the bakery and cafe because it’s losing money.

A store manager for Olga’s told Eyewitness News that Seven Stars Bakery will lease the space and open at the Point Street location in 2020. It would become the locally-operated bakery chain’s fifth location.

A representative from Seven Stars was not immediately able to confirm the news.