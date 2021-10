CRANSTON, R.I (WPRI) — Garden City Center is now officially home to a brand new Old Navy location.

Old Navy, which has set up shop next to The Container Store, celebrated its grand opening last weekend.

Garden City Center also announced that Aerie, Skin Spa New York, Sunglass Hut and Ulta will be “joining the property’s retail mix” over the next few months.

Old Navy joins its sister stores — Athleta, Banana Republic and Gap — which already have storefronts at the outdoor shopping center.