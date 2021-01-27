Old Navy coming to Garden City Center later this year

LEVITTOWN, NEW YORK – MARCH 16: An image of the sign for Old Navy as photographed on March 16, 2020 in Levittown, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Old Navy will soon be moving into Garden City Center.

The clothing store will take over the space where Cohoes used to be. Cohoes closed its Cranston location last year.

Old Navy will be joining its sister stores, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic.

“The addition of Old Navy to Garden City Center brings fun, fashion and value apparel for the entire family while representing an increased commitment by Gap, Inc. to our vision of a lifestyle center that provides a variety of apparel, home and dining options that our shoppers are seeking in one location,” Garden City’s General Manage Joe Koechel said.

The clothing store is expected to open sometime between late summer and early fall 2021.