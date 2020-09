PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Just five months after executives warned of a dire financial outlook, Rhode Island's top hospital group says a gusher of federal money has stabilized its balance sheet despite huge disruptions from the pandemic.

Lifespan's chief financial officer, Mamie Wakefield, told bondholders on Monday that the group's hospitals have received $130 million in federal aid so far from the CARES Act, the $2-trillion-plus relief measure that Congress hurriedly passed back in March. She said that amount has offset roughly the entire drop in revenue Lifespan experienced during the spring quarter.