PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Grilling season is officially underway, though it will likely cost more this year to fill up your propane tank.

Philip Johnston, owner of JFC Propane, tells 12 News last year, 4 gallons of propane cost approximately $15. This year, he said it costs $3 more.

And with inflation impacting everything from gas to heating oil, he expects this trend to continue.

“Within a couple of months, it will be double the cost of what it was a year ago,” Johnston said.

But it’s not just the cost of propane itself that is more expensive, the price of physical tanks are also up about $29.

“The tank itself is around $55,” Johnston said. “A year or two ago, it would’ve been $26,” Johnston explained.

Approximately 5% to 10% of Rhode Island households heats their homes with propane, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Johnston said the price of larger tanks aren’t immune to the price increases.

“The 100-pounders were $125, now they are $225,” Johnston said.

With price hikes affecting everything from groceries to heating oil, Miriam Weizenbaum, chief of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Civil Division, is warning everyone to remain vigilant, especially when it comes to price gouging.

“Is the price that you are paying at the register ,or on your bill, higher than advertised?” she suggested consumers ask themselves. “Are you paying more than other stores around, like a significantly higher price?”

Weizenbaum said it’s also important for consumers to ask themselves if they’re getting what they’ve paid for.