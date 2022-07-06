PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an unexpected turn of events, Care New England’s leaders announced Wednesday they have put together a plan that will allow Rhode Island’s No. 2 hospital system to remain independent rather than merge with a bigger system.

“This is a new day,” CNE President and CEO Dr. James Fanale told 12 News. “It’s kind of exciting.”

The owner of Women & Infants, Kent and Butler hospitals, CNE is one of Rhode Island’s largest employers in addition to being one of the state’s most important medical providers. The not-for-profit corporation has been facing financial challenges for years, leading to a series of unsuccessful merger attempts, most recently a blockbuster deal with Lifespan that was blocked by regulators.

“Out of this morass of regulatory failures comes an option that lets us be a standalone not-for-profit,” Fanale said. The system’s board of directors has voted unanimously to endorse the strategy.

A linchpin of the new plan, according to Fanale, is the significant financial support that legislative leaders gave to the hospitals in the new state budget that passed last month. That includes a significant bump in the Medicaid reimbursement rate for delivering babies — a major boost to Women & Infants, where the vast majority of children are born in Rhode Island.

Fanale singled out the effort of House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, whose chamber takes the lead on the state budget and who has expressed ongoing concern about the future of Kent in his hometown of Warwick. He also said state Sen. Lou DiPalma, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, played a key role in crafting the legislative language that aided CNE.

In addition to the new state funding, CNE is also developing new agreements with business partners including Brown University, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Lifespan to ensure “an operating margin that will allow us to be stable financially and start investing on the capital side.”

A spokesperson for Lifespan, Kathleen Hart, said: “We continue to explore opportunities to collaborate with Care New England on efforts that best serve the health care needs of the community, and we wish them much success with this effort.”

CNE kicked off a major capital campaign earlier this year seeking to raise $33 million to renovate the decades-old Labor/Delivery/Recovery Unit at Women & Infants and fund a new women’s health research initiative. Fanale said about half the money has been raised so far.

Fanale said he has briefed a number of state leaders including Shekarchi, Gov. Dan McKee and Attorney General Peter Neronha on the plan, and that all expressed support.

After the Lifespan deal ended, CNE executives reviewed a variety of merger proposals from other organizers interested in acquiring the hospital system, but Fanale said in the end they felt remaining independent was the best option.