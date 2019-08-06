Nielsen’s top programs for July 29-Aug. 4

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. reported Wednesday its fiscal first quarter profit nearly quadrupled to 1.122 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) as its fund investments boosted income.

Tokyo-based SoftBank's April-June profit the previous year had totaled 313.7 billion yen. Quarterly sales climbed nearly 3% to 2.226 trillion yen ($21 billion).