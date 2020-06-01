Newport Creamery inside Warwick Mall closes down

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Newport Creamery located inside the Warwick Mall is now closed, according to the mall’s general manager, Domenic Schiavone.

The location, tucked away near the mall’s indoor entrance to J.C. Penney, did not renew their lease, Schiavone tells Eyewitness News.

He said the restaurant and ice cream parlor first shut down when the entire mall was ordered closed due to COVID-19.

Schiavone said he expects most, if not all, of the stores inside the mall to reopen within less than two weeks and that the majority would be open by this weekend.

Eyewitness News has reached out to The Jan Companies, which owns Newport Creamery, for comment but has yet to hear back.