Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Newport Creamery inside Warwick Mall closes down

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Warwick Mall_612034

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Newport Creamery located inside the Warwick Mall is now closed, according to the mall’s general manager, Domenic Schiavone.

The location, tucked away near the mall’s indoor entrance to J.C. Penney, did not renew their lease, Schiavone tells Eyewitness News.

He said the restaurant and ice cream parlor first shut down when the entire mall was ordered closed due to COVID-19.

Schiavone said he expects most, if not all, of the stores inside the mall to reopen within less than two weeks and that the majority would be open by this weekend.

Eyewitness News has reached out to The Jan Companies, which owns Newport Creamery, for comment but has yet to hear back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com