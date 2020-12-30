New Year’s Eve won’t be a money-maker this year for many in event, hospitality industry

FILE – In this Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, file photo, Joey Flores, of California, uses his cellphone as confetti falls during a New Year’s celebration in New York’s Times Square. New York City’s counterterrorism czar expects Times Square to be “the safest place on the planet Earth” on New Year’s Eve. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, but many won’t be out celebrating at a bar or other venue.

Due to the state’s 10 p.m. curfew, restaurants will be closing their dining rooms and only offering take-out or delivery services.

Luke Renchen, president of the Rhode Island Coalition of Wedding and Event Professionals, says this curfew is also hurting the event and hospitality industries hard, especially on one of the busiest nights of the year.

“Even the venues that are hosting — they used to have New Year’s Eve nights where everyone would come in and celebrate,” Renchen said. “I mean those are pretty much all wiped out.”

What I'm working tonight:



We are certainly ringing in the new year in a different way…(bye bye 2020!!!!)



But unfortunately, the wedding/event industry expects to see challenges well into 2021. Right now there are only 15 people allowed for indoor catered events. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/aTeRZGOCuR — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) December 30, 2020

Those in the industry have been struggling to get by, as many people cancel or reschedule their planned events or weddings due to the state restricting indoor gatherings to 15 people or less.

Kate DeCosta, the chief operating officer of the Newport Experience, owns several wedding and event venues across the state and said this year has been rough.

“It seems to be only a small segment of the economy being hit so hard by this pandemic: travel, tourism and hospitality,” DeCosta said. “We had a fantastic event planned for New Year’s Eve. It was 75 people, a local family which we always want to accommodate, but when the restrictions went down to 15 [people], they were reluctant to move forward.”

“We have lost over $5 million over the last year and laid off close to 200 people,” she continued. “So, it’s very real, on both sides of the coin.”

Both Renchen and DeCosta argue that there’s no data that proves weddings in Rhode Island have been deemed “super-spreader events,” because they would never let that happen.

They both tell 12 News they have proved time and time again that they can host a wedding or celebration safely, and are hopeful that next year, there will be fewer restrictions.

“We’re finally closing out 2020, which we can’t wait to be done with,” Renchen said.

“We certainly would not propose that anybody be unsafe or anybody be at risk, but we know how to do this safely, we have been doing this since July 1 safely,” DeCosta added. “They need to trust the professionals.”