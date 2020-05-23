12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

New website connects Rhode Islanders with local businesses during pandemic

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
istock generic teen laptop computer typing_8433

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A newly launched website is helping Rhode Island businesses connect with customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new website, RIThrives.com, is being called a hub for restaurants, salons, hardware stores and retail. It was designed with customers in mind and provides information on what participating businesses are offering amid the pandemic.

Visual Thrive, a marketing and media organization in Cranston, created the website, which launched on Friday. The website allows the user to search by neighborhood, product or business type. It also offers customers a look into how local businesses are operating under the new COVID-19 guidelines.

“As a small business ourselves, we knew a lot of local shops would be severely impacted by this global pandemic,” Visual Thrive’s CMO/COO Lori Giuttari said. “We wanted a way to support other Rhode Island small businesses by giving them a digital connection to their customers in a way they hadn’t done before.”

Giuttari said the goal of the website is to support the local economy, by directing Rhode Islanders to local businesses as opposed to sites like Amazon.

“Our goal isn’t for businesses to just get by during this time but to help them innovate and thrive, and that’s how RI Thrives was developed,” Giuttari said.

The website has over 700 Rhode Island small businesses participating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com