New US airline Breeze Airways coming to TF Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A new airline says it plans to begin boarding passengers before the end of the month, including at T.F. Green Airport.

Breeze Airways will take to the skies May 27 and have 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Eastern U.S.

The startup airline said its first flights will connect Hartford, Connecticut, Charleston, South Carolina, and Tampa, Florida. Other destinations will be added each week, including T.F. Green on July 22.

“We are thrilled to welcome Breeze Airways to Rhode Island’s skies this summer,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “Our state’s travel and tourism industry has endured much hardship over the past year and we are looking forward to brighter days ahead, with new routes bringing new economic opportunity and new visitors to our state.”

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) made the announcement Friday morning about the new nonstop flights from Breeze.

“We hope that this is the beginning of more good things to come for Breeze Airways and PVD,” President and CEO of RIAC Iftikhar Ahmad said. “Rhode Islanders will be among the first passengers in the nation to experience what its founder promises to be the most innovative new airline this country has seen in many years.”

The airline’s website shows flights from T.F. Green to Pittsburgh, Charleston, and Norfolk, Virginia.

With the addition of these new routes, T.F. Green now offers 25 non-stop routes provided by 11 different airlines.

“Warwick is honored to be host city to Breeze Airways as they launch their airline.” Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said. “All those who always choose to fly local can take pride in knowing their choice to fly from T. F. Green Airport brings in new routes, and with them new jobs for the city and state.”

Breeze was created by David Neeleman, who started JetBlue Airways and several other airlines.