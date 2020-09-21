CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

New round of RI business assist grants launches Tuesday

Business News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar photo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Nearly 900 have already benefited, but more businesses in Rhode Island are set to receive grants to help make up for revenue loss due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The expanded Restore RI grant program launches Sept. 22, according to Rhode Island Commerce. Gov. Gina Raimondo had indicated an expansion was in the works at a state briefing last week.

More businesses will be eligible for grants, including sole proprietors, businesses without employees and businesses with up to 50 full-time employees.

Furthermore, any eligible business can apply if they lost at least 30% of revenue in any month from March to July.

Restore RI grant application portal »
Restore RI program info »

Businesses that were previously deemed ineligible don’t need to put in a new application, but need to contact the Commerce agency to reactivate their previous application.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the small business community hard and our team is working day and night in order to support more and more small businesses,” R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said.

The small business grants that have already gone out total about $8 million, according to R.I. Commerce’s Matt Sheaff, ranging from $1,500 to $15,000.

Still, 16 restaurants and eateries said last week they would have to close for good because of the pandemic — some, because they couldn’t accommodate outdoor dining, others because of capacity or the cost of COVID-19-related equipment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/17/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour