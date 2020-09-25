New Ring security drone will fly around inside your home

Ring security devices have taken to the air with the” Always Home Cam,” a drone that will patrol inside your house.

Parent company Amazon announced the $249 device in a blog post Thursday.

“Built with privacy in mind, it only records when in flight; when it’s not in use it sits in a doc and the camera is physically blocked,” according to Amazon. “And, it’s loud enough so you hear when it’s in motion.”

Ever get a Ring Alarm alert and want to immediately see what's happening? The Ring Always Home Cam is here to help. This compact, lightweight, autonomously flying indoor camera gives even greater visibility when you’re not home. Learn more: https://t.co/A62pZUuYDa [US Only] pic.twitter.com/13cXKtEeSs — Ring (@ring) September 24, 2020

Ring said in a statement that the device will only fly the routes given to it during setup, and cannot be manually controlled.

“Obstacle avoidance technology allows it to avoid unexpected objects as it moves on the pre-set paths, and its small size, lightweight design, and shrouded propellers enable it to move safely throughout the home,” Ring stated.

Ring founder Jamie Siminoff said the inspiration for the product was to create a single camera “that could give users the flexibility of every viewpoint they want around the home while delivering on our founding principles of privacy and security.”

Despite the promises of privacy and security, not all appear comfortable with the idea.

Tech reviewer Walt Mossberg said in a tweet, “In a country with no laws regulating digital privacy, anyone who buys this from a company with a history of privacy problems is insane.”

Silkie Carlo, of Big Brother Watch, a British nonprofit founded to protect civil liberties, told the BBC, “It’s difficult to imagine why Amazon thinks anyone wants flying internet cameras linked up to a data-gathering company in the privacy of their own home.”

Among the other devices Amazon introduced Thursday were a line of Ring security cameras for cars, a spherical Amazon Echo, a new Fire TV stick, and the Luna+ cloud gaming service.