New owners will expand Seven Stars Bakery to Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Seven Stars Bakery is opening a new café in Cranston, marking the popular local eatery’s first new shop since coming under new ownership.

Bill and Tracy Daugherty, who purchased the Providence-based bakery from its founders Jim and Lynn Williams about a year ago, told WPRI 12 they hope to open the new café at 1255 Reservoir Ave. in Cranston next month.

“Seven Stars is a Rhode Island gem,” Bill Daugherty said during an interview Monday. “We thought this would be a great location because it backs up to Cranston neighborhoods.”

The bakery, which first opened in 2001, already has two cafés in Providence, the original on Hope Street and another on Broadway. A third operates in the Rumford section of East Providence.

Daugherty said he and his wife were longtime customers of the Hope Street café before they struck a deal to purchase the company from the Williamses. Keeping the company locally owned was important to all involved, according to Daugherty.

“They wanted Seven Stars to stay a local, family-owned businesses,” he said. “They could have sold to a restaurant group, but they put their community, customers and employees first.”

The Cranston location will mark the first time in about 10 years the bakery has opened a new location. Seven Stars currently employs more than 100 people, including 35 bakers, according to Daugherty.

The bakery is holding a job fair at the new location on Thursday.

The new location is in a building formerly occupied by The Carolina Barbeque Co. In addition to being a go-to for the neighborhood, Daugherty said he’s also hoping to get some of the traffic going to and from the Garden City Center shopping complex down the street.

Daugherty said each Seven Stars location is similar but unique, which is something he hopes to replicate in Cranston. Looking forward, the plan is to scout other areas in and around Providence where they might open more new locations, Daugherty said.

“The team really wants to grow, so we’re opening up this one and actively looking at additional locations in Rhode Island,” he added.

