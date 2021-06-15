New owners try to get Bally’s Atlantic City back in the game

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The new owners of Bally’s Atlantic City are attempting to revive a comatose casino in perhaps the most cutthroat gambling market in America.

Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corporation is spending at least $90 million on the Boardwalk casino over the next five years, including hotel room makeovers, a renovation of the casino floor, new slot machines and restaurants, and more live entertainment.

They have their work cut out for them: Bally’s was dead last among Atlantic City’s nine casinos last year in terms of gambling revenue.

Soon to happen is the replacing of mismatched blue replacement windows in an otherwise rose-colored casino tower.