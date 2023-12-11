PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Maven’s Delicatessen is taking a breather after an extremely busy first week of business.

The traditional Jewish deli announced Sunday that it would be closed through Wednesday “to make some necessary improvements behind the scenes.”

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the incredible support and enthusiasm we have received since our grand opening,” Maven’s explained in a social media post. “In order to ensure that we can continue to deliver exceptional service and maintain the highest quality standards that you deserve, we have decided to take a short break.”

The deli has been slammed since it officially opened its doors last week. Maven’s quickly sold out of the 1,200 made-from-scratch bagels that were prepared ahead of opening day.

The Pawtucket restaurant, which is nestled inside the Blackstone Place shopping plaza on East Avenue, is believed to be Rhode Island’s first “scratch kitchen Jewish deli.”

“Your enthusiasm means the world to us, and we can’t wait to deliver an even better dining experience,” the deli continued. “Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Maven’s Delicatessen plans to open back up on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The deli’s expansive menu includes fresh bagels, smoked meats, sandwiches, latkes, lox, challah, matzo ball soup and cookies. Dinner plates, such as brisket, schnitzel, stuffed cabbage and smoked meatloaf, will also soon be available.