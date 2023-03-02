RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Preserve Sporting Club and Residences is now home to a brand new steakhouse.

Double Barrel Steak by David Burke opened Wednesday within the Preserve, which is a 3,500-acre luxury resort and community in Richmond.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Preserve Sporting Club & Residences Chairman Paul Mihailides said. “The Preserve is touted the finest sporting club in America, and we wanted to have the food emulate all of the things it offers.”

Burke, an acclaimed chef and restaurateur, will be in charge of overhauling culinary operations at the Kingstown Road sporting club.

“I’m a sharpshooter in the kitchen,” Burke said with a laugh. “We’re excited to be in Rhode Island.”

The 350-seat high-end restaurant will offer beef dry-aged on site through Burke’s Patent US 7,998,517 B2 Himalayan salt process.

The restaurant will also offer “ocean steaks,” which pays homage to Rhode Island’s “Ocean State” moniker. The ocean steak options include swordfish, halibut and tuna.

Double Barrel Steak by David Burke is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.