WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Frontier Airlines is now offering nonstop flights to Denver and Raleigh-Durham from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, the airline announced Thursday.

The new flights were initially announced last month, but a start date wasn’t set.

“We’re excited to grow again with new service from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport,” Frontier Senior Vice President Daniel Shurz said. “We are highly committed to serving the greater Rhode Island community and delighted to provide new nonstop service to these two highly desirable destinations, combined with our trademark low fares and friendly service.”

With the addition of the two routes, Frontier now offers service to eight destinations from T.F. Green.

Fares to Raleigh-Durham start at $49, with four flights per week, while fares to Denver start at $139 with three flights per week.

