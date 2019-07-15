New casino generates more than $4M in taxes in 1st week

Casino workers listen during a news conference near the gaming floor at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Mass., Friday, June 21, 2019. The Wynn Resorts casino is scheduled to open to officially open to the public on Sunday, June 23rd. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — The new Encore Boston Harbor casino raked in nearly $16.8 million in gambling revenue and paid $4.2 million in state taxes in its first week of operation.

That’s according to figures released Monday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

The Boston-area’s first resort casino opened its doors on June 23. During its highly-publicized first week of operation, the Wynn Resorts-owned facility in Everett reported approximately $9.1 million in revenues from slot machines and $7.7 million from table games.

MGM Springfield, the state’s first resort casino which opened last August, reported just under $20 million in total gambling revenues for the entire month of June.

The slots-only Plainridge Park Casino took in $13.5 million in June.

In all, Massachusetts received more than $15.8 million in casino taxes last month.