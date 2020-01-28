New Bedford’s Sid Wainer & Son acquired by The Chefs’ Warehouse

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The well-known New Bedford food emporium Sid Wainer & Son has been sold to The Chef’s Warehouse.

Sid Wainer & Son has been distributing specialty food products throughout the region for more than a century.

The acquisition of the local company allows The Chef’s Warehouse to accelerate its expansion in the Northeast, the company said in a news release Monday.

“This acquisition offers The Chefs’ Warehouse the opportunity to build New England’s premier specialty food company,” Chairman and CEO of The Chef’s Warehouse Christopher Pappas said. “We look forward to leveraging Sid Wainer & Son’s incredible product lines and produce expertise to offer the market exceptional assortment.”

CEO and President of Sid Wainer & Son Henry Wainer said the company is excited to broaden its distribution network through the acquisition.

“The combination of The Chefs’ Warehouse distribution network and quality in conjunction with Sid Wainer & Son’s unique specialty ingredients and expertise in the produce industry will provide an unprecedented service for chefs,” Henry Wainer said. “We are very excited to grow our futures together.”