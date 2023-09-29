NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Union Flats Seafood Company in New Bedford is closing its doors.

The popular seafood restaurant abruptly announced on social media that it would be hosting its last dinner service Friday night.

Union Flats manager Gwen Underwood tells 12 News there were a number of reasons behind the difficult decision, though she didn’t elaborate.

“It was the end of our run,” Underwood said.

The restaurant opened amid the pandemic in November 2021 and was nearing its two-year anniversary.

Underwood thanked everyone for all of their support.

“I know for a fact we made a huge impact in this community and changed the way people thought and enjoyed food,” Underwood said.

Underwood said it doesn’t appear to be the end of the line for the owners, however, adding that she hopes they will be able to serve the community again in the near future.