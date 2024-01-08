PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A new bakery is opening up at the border of Pawtucket and the East Side of Providence, and if its name is to be believed, it’s a place you’ll like.

The rustic-style bakery watUlike was created by Brooklyn couple Rob and Mike Fitzhenry, and it’s scheduled to open late January or early February on Hillside Avenue.

“The name is almost aspirational,” Mike told 12 News. “It’s what we like, and maybe in parentheses, what’s not in the title is (we hope) it’s what you like.”

The bakery will offer a variety of goods such as breads, babkas, scones, muffins, cookies, and homemade candy bars, as well as products that can be baked at home.

“We want to be open for everybody, so there will be something for everyone,” Mike added.

Story continues below gallery.

watUlike Bakery interior (Photo: Mike Fitzhenry)

watUlike Bakery interior (Photo: Mike Fitzhenry)

watUlike Bakery exterior (Photo: Mike Fitzhenry)

watUlike Bakery interior (Photo: Mike Fitzhenry)

watUlike Bakery interior (Photo: Mike Fitzhenry)

watUlike’s signature item is its country cake, which Mike described as a “simple cake that comes in different flavors and is topped with various fruit compost, creams and zest.”

“It’s a rustic, homemade-looking cake,” he continued.

All of their baked goods are meant to remind customers of home.

“What we are going for is that we want the customer to feel like we just took this out of the oven, because we did,” Mike said.

“I can honestly say our only reason of doing this was to have this place that we can call home, and others can feel homey in and try different things and not expand their palates, but just taste delicious things,” he continued.