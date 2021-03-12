Netflix cracking down on password sharing: ‘You need your own account to keep watching’

Business News

by: WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW/NEXSTAR) — Netflix is cracking down on those who may be borrowing other people’s passwords to watch its streaming service.

The streaming platform and production giant is attempting a trial crackdown by sending pop-up messages to those they think are watching by way of someone else’s account.

The prompt tells customers “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

In order to continue, they need to verify the account with a E-mail or Text Code, or create a new account with a 30-Day Free Trial, according to The Streamable.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Streamable, “This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”

Some users report they simply pressed “verify later” and the warning has yet to return a second time, according to GammaWire. Netflix terms of use state an account can only be shared with members of your household: “The Netflix service and any content viewed through our service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

It’s not clear if the tests will lead to more widespread account crackdowns.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams