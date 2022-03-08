PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha has filed lawsuits against two auto dealerships accused of engaging in deceptive pricing practices.

Grieco Honda, according to Neronha, allegedly offered an advertised price for a vehicle, but later tacked on a previously undisclosed “addendum fee” as high as $5,000.

Meanwhile, he said Grieco Toyota is accused of deceptively advertising more than 100 vehicles at “wholesale prices,” which is against state law.

“Purchasing a car is always a challenging experience, and that is particularly true in today’s market, where the availability of new and used cars alike is at one of the lowest points in our nation’s history,” Neronha said in a statement. “Accordingly, it is now more important than ever that car dealers treat Rhode Islanders fairly and refrain from advertisement and selling practices designed to confuse and mislead them.”

Neronha is asking court orders be put in place against both dealerships to stop them from posting misleading advertisements. He’s also asking for restitution for customers who paid more than the advertised price for a vehicle from Grieco Honda, and civil penalties of up to $10,000 for each dealership for violating the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

In response to the allegations, Grieco Automotive Group’s George Smith denied the allegations against the Honda dealership.

“We are the No. 1 selling Honda store in RI 10 years running – we must be doing something right,” he said. “We have never advertised a ‘sales price’ we didn’t honor.”

Although the dealership feels as though they’ve done nothing inappropriate, Smith said Grieco Honda plans to add a disclaimer on its website that the listed price for each car is for “customer informational and comparison-shopping purposes only,” and that the vehicle could potentially be sold for above or below that amount.

As for Grieco Toyota, Smith claimed their advertising company in Florida didn’t realize their online campaigns weren’t compliant with Rhode Island law, adding that the state does not allow certain pricing references in the auto industry, “even though it is allowed in virtually every other industry.”

Once they received a complaint from Neronha’s office regarding their advertisements, Smith said they took swift action and removed all language that wasn’t compliant with the state’s guidelines.

“Grieco Automotive Group has an excellent reputation among its customers and in the RI business community which we justly deserve, and we will do everything in our power to maintain that reputation,” Smith added.