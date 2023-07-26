PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha has reached an agreement with the three auto dealerships that his office accused of engaging in deceptive pricing practices.

In the agreement, filed in Rhode Island Superior Court Wednesday, Neronha said the dealerships must pay $457,815 in restitution to customers, as well as an additional $100,000 to cover legal fees.

Neronha said Grieco Honda, Grieco Toyota and Grieco Hyundai violated the Deceptive Trade Practices Act by charging customers more than the advertised price for a vehicle.

The agreement settles two lawsuits filed by Neronha back in March 2022 against Grieco Honda and Grieco Toyota regarding the misleading prices of their advertised vehicles.

Neronha said it was later discovered that the dealerships were also automatically charging customers for a $249 fabric paint and spray, also known as a Zurich Shield. The service and its cost was not included in advertisements, and Neronha said customers only learned about it after the purchasing process was complete.

In the agreement, the dealerships pushed back against those allegations.

Neronha said the agreement prohibits the dealerships from listing vehicles for sale that are less than the actual price and charging customers for products or services without their explicit consent.

Those who paid for the Zurich Shield since January 1, 2021, will be allowed to keep the product as a result of the agreement. Neronha said those customers will also receive a refund check worth 28% of the product’s price, or $69, from the dealerships.

In a statement to 12 News, the dealerships also explained that the refund will be a “seamless process” for customers who purchased the Zurich Shield, “…with checks being automatically sent to those affected.”

Despite disagreeing with Neronha’s findings, the dealerships agreed to amend certain trade practices “…without admitting to any violation of any regulations.”

“The dealerships look forward to continuing to sell and service quality vehicles in a consumer-friendly and professional atmosphere,” the statement reads.

Read the full statement from dealerships below:

Metro Motors, Inc., Grieco Hyundai LLC, and MAG Ventures, LLC, (doing business as Grieco Honda, Grieco Hyundai, and Grieco Toyota) have reached an agreement with the Rhode Island Office of Attorney General (OAG) to refund $69 of a $249 charge for customers who purchased the Basic Zurich Shield paint and fabric protection product/warranty. While this product was preinstalled in the vehicles, and was clearly disclosed on the itemized dealer invoice, the OAG’s position was that this option could have been more transparent to the customer. The refund will be a seamless process, with checks being automatically sent to those affected (affected customers should contact the settlement administrator hired by the dealerships by calling Anthony Gomez at Optime Administration at (844) 625-7313 with any questions or concerns regarding this refund).



The eco-friendly Zurich Shield product provides valuable interior and exterior protection for the vehicle, which led many customers to purchase an upgraded version of the Zurich Shield product at an additional cost. Grieco Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota are pleased to have resolved this issue, and we are continuing to provide excellent service and quality vehicles to its customers.



The OAG also alleges the dealerships engaged in deceptive advertising practices surrounding the use of the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). Although MSRP was used in advertisements, at no time was this intended to reflect a firm offer or the final price of a vehicle, as customers are generally aware.



Although the dealerships do not agree with the OAG findings, an agreement to amend certain trade practices was reached, without the dealerships admitting to any violation of any Regulations. The dealerships look forward to continuing to sell and service quality vehicles in a consumer-friendly and professional atmosphere.